On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spring Training Glance

The Associated Press
March 29, 2023 12:50 am
< a min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W
L
Pct.

Los Angeles
18
11
.621

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller...

READ MORE

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Los Angeles 18 11 .621
Kansas City 19 13 .594
Houston 14 10 .583
Baltimore 16 13 .552
Toronto 17 15 .531
Seattle 14 13 .519
Tampa Bay 15 14 .517
Boston 14 14 .500
Minnesota 14 15 .483
Detroit 14 16 .467
Texas 13 15 .464
Chicago 12 14 .462
Cleveland 12 16 .429
New York 13 18 .419
Oakland 11 17 .393

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
St. Louis 17 7 .708
Atlanta 18 10 .643
Chicago 17 12 .586
Arizona 16 14 .533
Washington 13 12 .520
Los Angeles 14 13 .519
Cincinnati 15 14 .517
San Diego 15 14 .517
Philadelphia 16 15 .516
San Francisco 14 15 .483
Milwaukee 12 15 .444
New York 10 14 .417
Colorado 13 19 .406
Pittsburgh 9 18 .333
Miami 7 16 .304

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Chicago Cubs 6

Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8

Kansas City 4, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

        Read more: Sports News

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 3, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

Wednesday’s Games

End of Spring Training

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Fort Bragg Tactical & Tech Day
4|4 Zero to Analytics — EDW Modernization...
4|4 Identity & Security Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories