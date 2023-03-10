On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
St. John’s fires men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson

MIKE FITZPATRICK
March 10, 2023 4:15 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s fired men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson on Friday, one day after his fourth season in charge ended with an overtime loss to No. 6 Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Athletic director Mike Cragg announced the move in a news release, saying the school has begun a national search for a new coach to lead the program.

The decision comes just two years after Anderson was the...

The decision comes just two years after Anderson was the Big East coach of the year, earning him a contract extension.

But the Red Storm never made the NCAA Tournament under Anderson. They went 18-15 during a rocky 2022-23 season, including 7-13 in Big East play to finish eighth in the conference standings.

St. John’s won its first-round game in the Big East Tournament against Butler earlier this week before blowing a large lead against top-seeded Marquette at Madison Square Garden.

The team hasn’t reached the Big East semifinals since winning the school’s third championship in 2000.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

