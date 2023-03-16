Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Swayman makes 36 saves NHL-leading Bruins beat Jets 3-0

The Associated Press
March 16, 2023 11:06 pm
< a min read
      

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves for his third shutout of the season and eighth overall in the NHL-leading Boston Bruins’ 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Trent Frederic, Pavel Zacha and Tomas Nosek scored to help Boston rebound from its first consecutive regulation losses of the season. The Bruins are 51-11-5.

Frederic opened the scoring at 50 seconds of the first period with his 15th goal of the...

READ MORE

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves for his third shutout of the season and eighth overall in the NHL-leading Boston Bruins’ 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Trent Frederic, Pavel Zacha and Tomas Nosek scored to help Boston rebound from its first consecutive regulation losses of the season. The Bruins are 51-11-5.

Frederic opened the scoring at 50 seconds of the first period with his 15th goal of the season. Zacha added his 18th with 6:38 left in the first. Nosek scored into an empty net with six seconds left for his sixth of the season.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots for the Winnipeg. The Jets (38-28-3) are 2-2-0 in their last four games and 4-9-2 in their last 15.

        Insight by Eightfold: Discover how data, technology and new recruiting strategies are helping USDA, EPA, GSA, NASA and NIH succeed in the race for talent, especially when it comes to high tech, science and other hard-to-fill positions.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Minnesota on Saturday.

Jets: At Nashville on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|23 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|23 Drive Sustainable Revenue and Customer...
3|23 Create Future-facing Talent Strategies...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories