On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
March 6, 2023 12:58 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record
Pts
Prv

1. South Carolina (28)
32-0
700
1

2. Iowa
26-6
651
7

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 32-0 700 1
2. Iowa 26-6 651 7
3. Indiana 27-3 640 2
4. Virginia Tech 27-4 595 8
5. Stanford 28-5 557 6
6. Maryland 25-6 547 5
7. UConn 28-5 543 9
8. Utah 25-4 519 3
9. LSU 28-2 506 4
10. Villanova 28-5 425 11
11. Notre Dame 25-5 401 10
12. Ohio St. 25-7 395 14
13. Duke 25-6 327 13
14. Oklahoma 24-5 313 16
15. Texas 23-8 298 12
16. Gonzaga 27-3 282 15
17. UCLA 25-9 273 19
18. Michigan 22-9 175 17
19. North Carolina 21-10 151 18
20. Colorado 23-8 114 20
21. UNLV 28-2 113 22
22. Washington St 23-10 100
23. Tennessee 23-11 92
24. Arizona 21-9 89 21
25. Middle Tennessee 25-4 62 24

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Mississippi 14, South Dakota St. 10, Toledo 8, Florida St. 2, NC State 2, Southern Cal 1.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News