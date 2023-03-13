The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (48) 29-5 1508 4 2. Houston (9) 31-3 1404 1 3. Purdue (3) 29-5 1367 5 4. Kansas 27-7 1303 3 5. Texas 26-8 1276 7 6. Marquette 28-6 1244 6 7. UCLA (1) 29-5 1209 2 8. Arizona 28-6 1155 8 9. Gonzaga 28-5 1046 9 10. UConn 25-8 854 11 11. Baylor 22-10 779 10 12. Duke 26-8 763 21 13. Xavier 25-9 738 15 14. Virginia 25-7 711 13 15. Kansas St 23-9 709 12 16. Miami 25-7 581 14 17. Texas A&M 25-9 562 18 18. San Diego St. 27-6 550 20 19. Saint Mary’s 26-7 426 16 20. Tennessee 23-10 381 17 21. Indiana 22-11 332 19 22. TCU 21-12 254 22 23. Missouri 24-9 171 25 24. Memphis 26-8 110 – 25. FAU 31-3 99 –

Others receiving votes: Creighton 94, Oral Roberts 58, Kentucky 39, Iowa St. 32, VCU 26, Utah St. 15, Penn St. 11, Coll of Charleston 10, Kent St. 2, Northwestern 2, Drake 2, West Virginia 2.

