On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thompson makes 37 saves as Golden Knights beat Flames 3-2

The Associated Press
March 24, 2023 12:43 am
< a min read
      

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Logan Thompson made 37 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Thursday night.

Nicolas Roy scored for Vegas (45-21-6) in his return from an 18-game absence. Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio also scored.

Thompson exited late in the third period for an undisclosed reason. Jonathan Quick played the final 6:07 of the contest and made five saves.

Milan Lucic and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary (32-26-15)....

READ MORE

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Logan Thompson made 37 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Thursday night.

Nicolas Roy scored for Vegas (45-21-6) in his return from an 18-game absence. Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio also scored.

Thompson exited late in the third period for an undisclosed reason. Jonathan Quick played the final 6:07 of the contest and made five saves.

Milan Lucic and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary (32-26-15). Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots in his 11th start in the last 12 games.

        Insight by Eightfold: Discover how data, technology and new recruiting strategies are helping USDA, EPA, GSA, NASA and NIH succeed in the race for talent, especially when it comes to high tech, science and other hard-to-fill positions.

In avenging their 7-2 home loss to the Flames last week, the Golden Knights earned their seventh win in eight games and improved to 16-3-2 in their last 21 overall.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|30 NIH Tech Day
3|30 Data & Analytics Leaders, Deliver...
3|30 Zoom Trainings - March 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories