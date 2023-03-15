On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tiafoe upends Norrie, Gauff out in Indian Wells quarters

March 15, 2023 5:48 pm
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Frances Tiafoe defeated 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

The 14th-seeded American ended the 2021 champion’s eight-match winning streak to earn his first semi berth in a Masters 1000 tournament.

“Super happy about today,” Tiafoe said on court. “I’ve been playing really well all week. Let’s keep it going.”

Tiafoe hit 22 winners and had just nine unforced errors. He punctuated...

Tiafoe hit 22 winners and had just nine unforced errors. He punctuated the victory, which was briefly interrupted by rain, by serving a love game.

“I played really quick, really close to the baseline and I was pressuring him a lot,” Tiafoe said. “I didn’t allow him to extend points and I was being super active with my feet, being really aggressive.”

Tiafoe hasn’t dropped a set in four matches during the tournament. Next, he’ll plays either No. 5 Daniil Medvedev or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who met later Wednesday.

On the women’s side, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated sixth-seeded Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka improved to 16-1 this year.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

