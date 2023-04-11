On Air:
Athletics bring road losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

The Associated Press
April 11, 2023 3:00 am
Oakland Athletics (2-8) vs. Baltimore Orioles (5-5)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-0); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will look to end their four-game road slide in a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore went 83-79 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 3.97 ERA while averaging 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Athletics pitching staff had a collective 4.53 ERA while averaging 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

Athletics: Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories