All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
2
0
1.000
_
_
2-0
W-2
2-0
0-0
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|_
|1-1
|L-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|_
|1-1
|W-1
|1-1
|0-0
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|_
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|_
|1-1
|L-1
|0-0
|1-1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|0-0
|2-0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|_
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|½
|1-2
|L-2
|0-0
|1-2
|Detroit
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1
|0-2
|L-2
|0-0
|0-2
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1
|0-2
|L-2
|0-2
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|+½
|2-1
|W-2
|2-1
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|_
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Oakland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|_
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|_
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|0-0
|2-0
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|+½
|2-1
|W-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Miami
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|½
|1-2
|L-1
|1-2
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1
|0-2
|L-2
|0-0
|0-2
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1
|0-2
|L-2
|0-2
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|_
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|_
|1-1
|W-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|_
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|_
|1-1
|L-1
|0-0
|1-1
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|_
|1-1
|W-1
|1-1
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|+½
|2-1
|W-1
|2-1
|0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|_
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|½
|1-2
|L-1
|0-0
|1-2
|San Diego
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|½
|1-2
|W-1
|1-2
|0-0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 9, Seattle 4
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Baltimore 8
Texas 16, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Wentz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 1
Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 7, Washington 1
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2
Texas 16, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
San Diego 8, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Shuster 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at San Diego (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.