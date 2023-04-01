On Air:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 1, 2023 11:30 pm
3 min read
      

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0
New York 2 1 .667 ½ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Miami 1 2 .333 ½ 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 .000 2 1 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
Washington 0 2 .000 2 1 0-2 L-2 0-2 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1
St. Louis 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 L-1 0-0 2-1
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 _ 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
San Francisco 1 1 .500 ½ _ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
Arizona 1 2 .333 1 ½ 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2
San Diego 1 2 .333 1 ½ 1-2 W-1 1-2 0-0

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 9, Seattle 4

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Baltimore 8

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Wentz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

Friday’s Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

San Diego 8, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Shuster 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at San Diego (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

