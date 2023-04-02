On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 2, 2023 4:31 pm
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 3 0 1.000 _ _ 3-0 W-3 3-0 0-0
Boston 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 W-2 2-1 0-0
New York 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
Toronto 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1
Baltimore 1 2 .333 2 1 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0
Cleveland 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Chicago 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2
Kansas City 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-2 0-0
Detroit 0 3 .000 2 0-3 L-3 0-0 0-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Houston 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 W-2 2-1 0-0
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1 ½ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
Oakland 1 1 .500 1 ½ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
Seattle 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-2 0-0 3-1
Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½ 2-1 L-1 0-0 2-1
Washington 1 2 .333 ½ 1-2 W-1 1-2 0-0
Miami 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-2 1-3 0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 .000 2 1 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-2 2-1 0-0
Chicago 1 1 .500 ½ _ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 ½ _ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
St. Louis 1 1 .500 ½ _ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1 ½ 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 L-1 0-0 2-1
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 _ 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
Arizona 1 2 .333 1 ½ 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2
San Diego 1 2 .333 1 ½ 1-2 W-1 1-2 0-0
San Francisco 1 2 .333 1 ½ 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Baltimore 8

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 2, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Boston 9, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

San Diego 8, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington 4, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 1

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at San Diego (Weathers 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

