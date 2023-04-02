All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|3-0
|W-3
|3-0
|0-0
|Boston
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|2-1
|0-0
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|½
|1-1
|L-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Baltimore
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|0-0
|1-2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|0-0
|2-0
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|0-0
|2-1
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|0-0
|1-2
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|2
|0-3
|L-3
|0-0
|0-3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|2-1
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|½
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Oakland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|½
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|1-2
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-2
|0-0
|3-1
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|+½
|2-1
|L-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|½
|1-2
|W-1
|1-2
|0-0
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1
|1-3
|L-2
|1-3
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1
|0-2
|L-2
|0-0
|0-2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|2-1
|0-0
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|_
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|_
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|_
|1-1
|W-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|½
|1-2
|L-2
|0-0
|1-2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|+½
|2-1
|W-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|½
|1-2
|L-1
|0-0
|1-2
|San Diego
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|½
|1-2
|W-1
|1-2
|0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|½
|1-2
|L-1
|0-0
|1-2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Baltimore 8
Texas 16, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 2, Seattle 0
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0
Boston 9, Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 7, Washington 1
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2
Texas 16, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
San Diego 8, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 4, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 1
Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at San Diego (Weathers 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
