On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 4, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
4
0
1.000
_
_
4-0
W-4
3-0
1-0

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 4 0 1.000 _ _ 4-0 W-4 3-0 1-0
New York 3 1 .750 1 _ 3-1 W-2 3-1 0-0
Baltimore 2 2 .500 2 1 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Boston 2 2 .500 2 1 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Toronto 1 3 .250 3 2 1-3 L-3 0-0 1-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 4 0 1.000 _ _ 4-0 W-4 0-0 4-0
Cleveland 4 1 .800 ½ 4-1 W-4 0-0 4-1
Chicago 2 3 .400 2-3 L-1 0-1 2-2
Detroit 1 3 .250 3 2 1-3 W-1 0-0 1-3
Kansas City 1 3 .250 3 2 1-3 W-1 1-3 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 0-0 3-1
Texas 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 L-1 3-1 0-0
Houston 2 3 .400 2-3 L-2 2-3 0-0
Oakland 1 3 .250 2 2 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0
Seattle 1 4 .200 1-4 L-4 1-4 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 0-0 3-1
New York 3 2 .600 ½ _ 3-2 L-1 0-0 3-2
Washington 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-1 1-3 0-0
Miami 1 4 .200 2 1-4 L-3 1-4 0-0
Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3 0-4 L-4 0-0 0-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 3-1 0-0
Milwaukee 3 1 .750 _ 3-1 W-3 1-0 2-1
Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
St. Louis 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Chicago 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-3 1-2 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 W-1 3-2 0-0
San Diego 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 W-3 3-2 0-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½ ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Arizona 2 3 .400 1 1 2-3 L-1 0-0 2-3
Colorado 2 3 .400 1 1 2-3 L-3 0-0 2-3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Kansas City 9, Toronto 5

Baltimore 2, Texas 0

Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

        Read more: Sports News

Cleveland 12, Oakland 11, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 1-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News