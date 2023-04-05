On Air: On DoD
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
5
0
1.000
_
_
5-0
W-5
3-0
2-0

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 5 0 1.000 _ _ 5-0 W-5 3-0 2-0
Baltimore 3 2 .600 2 _ 3-2 W-2 0-0 3-2
New York 3 2 .600 2 _ 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Boston 2 3 .400 3 1 2-3 L-2 2-3 0-0
Toronto 2 3 .400 3 1 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 L-1 0-0 4-1
Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½ 4-2 L-1 0-0 4-2
Chicago 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-1 0-1 2-2
Detroit 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 W-2 0-0 2-3
Kansas City 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-1 1-4 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 L-1 0-0 3-2
Texas 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 L-2 3-2 0-0
Oakland 2 3 .400 1 1 2-3 W-1 2-3 0-0
Houston 2 4 .333 2-4 L-3 2-4 0-0
Seattle 2 4 .333 2-4 W-1 2-4 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-2 0-0 4-1
New York 3 3 .500 _ 3-3 L-2 0-0 3-3
Miami 2 4 .333 1 2-4 W-1 2-4 0-0
Philadelphia 1 4 .200 3 1-4 W-1 0-0 1-4
Washington 1 4 .200 3 1-4 L-2 1-4 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 2-0 2-1
Cincinnati 3 2 .600 1 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Pittsburgh 3 2 .600 1 3-2 W-2 0-0 3-2
Chicago 2 3 .400 2 ½ 2-3 W-1 1-2 1-1
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 ½ 2-3 L-2 2-3 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-2 4-2 0-0
Arizona 3 3 .500 1 _ 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
San Diego 3 3 .500 1 _ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 1 _ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Colorado 2 4 .333 2 1 2-4 L-4 0-0 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona 8, San Diego 6

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

