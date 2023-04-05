All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|5
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|5-0
|W-5
|3-0
|2-0
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|_
|3-2
|W-2
|0-0
|3-2
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|_
|3-2
|L-1
|3-2
|0-0
|Boston
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|1
|2-3
|L-2
|2-3
|0-0
|Toronto
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|1
|2-3
|W-1
|0-0
|2-3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|_
|4-1
|L-1
|0-0
|4-1
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|+½
|4-2
|L-1
|0-0
|4-2
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|1
|2-3
|L-1
|0-1
|2-2
|Detroit
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|1
|2-3
|W-2
|0-0
|2-3
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|2
|1-4
|L-1
|1-4
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|_
|3-2
|L-1
|0-0
|3-2
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|_
|3-2
|L-2
|3-2
|0-0
|Oakland
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|1
|2-3
|W-1
|2-3
|0-0
|Houston
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|1½
|2-4
|L-3
|2-4
|0-0
|Seattle
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|1½
|2-4
|W-1
|2-4
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|_
|4-1
|W-2
|0-0
|4-1
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|_
|3-3
|L-2
|0-0
|3-3
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|1
|2-4
|W-1
|2-4
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|1½
|1-4
|W-1
|0-0
|1-4
|Washington
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|1½
|1-4
|L-2
|1-4
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|_
|4-1
|W-4
|2-0
|2-1
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|+½
|3-2
|L-1
|3-2
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|+½
|3-2
|W-2
|0-0
|3-2
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|½
|2-3
|W-1
|1-2
|1-1
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|½
|2-3
|L-2
|2-3
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|W-2
|4-2
|0-0
|Arizona
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|_
|3-3
|W-1
|0-0
|3-3
|San Diego
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|_
|3-3
|L-1
|3-3
|0-0
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|_
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Colorado
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|1
|2-4
|L-4
|0-0
|2-4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 1, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6
Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 7, Texas 2
Detroit 6, Houston 3
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 4, Cleveland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona 8, San Diego 6
Miami 1, Minnesota 0
Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
