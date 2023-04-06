On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 6, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
6
0
1.000
_
_
6-0
W-6
3-0
3-0

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 6 0 1.000 _ _ 6-0 W-6 3-0 3-0
New York 4 2 .667 2 _ 4-2 W-1 4-2 0-0
Baltimore 3 3 .500 3 1 3-3 L-1 0-0 3-3
Toronto 3 3 .500 3 1 3-3 W-2 0-0 3-3
Boston 2 4 .333 4 2 2-4 L-3 2-4 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 0-0 5-2
Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 L-2 0-0 4-2
Chicago 3 3 .500 1 3-3 W-1 1-1 2-2
Detroit 2 4 .333 2 2-4 L-1 0-0 2-4
Kansas City 1 5 .167 3 1-5 L-2 1-5 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Texas 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 4-2 0-0
Houston 3 4 .429 3-4 W-1 3-4 0-0
Oakland 2 4 .333 2 2 2-4 L-1 2-4 0-0
Seattle 2 5 .286 2-5 L-1 2-5 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-3 0-0 5-1
Miami 3 4 .429 ½ 3-4 W-2 3-4 0-0
New York 3 4 .429 ½ 3-4 L-3 0-0 3-4
Philadelphia 1 5 .167 4 2 1-5 L-1 0-0 1-5
Washington 1 5 .167 4 2 1-5 L-3 1-5 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-5 3-0 2-1
Pittsburgh 4 2 .667 1 +1 4-2 W-3 0-0 4-2
Cincinnati 3 2 .600 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Chicago 2 3 .400 ½ 2-3 W-1 1-2 1-1
St. Louis 2 4 .333 3 1 2-4 L-3 2-4 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-2 4-2 0-0
Arizona 3 3 .500 1 _ 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
San Diego 3 3 .500 1 _ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
San Francisco 2 3 .400 ½ 2-3 L-1 0-0 2-3
Colorado 2 4 .333 2 1 2-4 L-4 0-0 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Texas 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 8, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, Kansas City 0

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 1-0) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

