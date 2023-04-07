On Air: FEDTalk
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 7, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
6
0
1.000
_
_
6-0
W-6
3-0
3-0

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 6 0 1.000 _ _ 6-0 W-6 3-0 3-0
New York 4 2 .667 2 _ 4-2 W-1 4-2 0-0
Toronto 4 3 .571 ½ 4-3 W-3 0-0 4-3
Baltimore 3 3 .500 3 1 3-3 L-1 0-0 3-3
Boston 3 4 .429 3-4 W-1 2-4 1-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 0-0 5-2
Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 L-2 0-0 4-2
Chicago 3 4 .429 2 3-4 L-1 1-2 2-2
Detroit 2 5 .286 3 2-5 L-2 0-1 2-4
Kansas City 1 6 .143 4 1-6 L-3 1-6 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Texas 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 4-2 0-0
Houston 3 4 .429 3-4 W-1 3-4 0-0
Oakland 2 4 .333 2 2 2-4 L-1 2-4 0-0
Seattle 2 5 .286 2-5 L-1 2-5 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 6 1 .857 _ _ 6-1 W-4 1-0 5-1
Miami 3 4 .429 3 ½ 3-4 W-2 3-4 0-0
New York 3 4 .429 3 ½ 3-4 L-3 0-0 3-4
Philadelphia 1 5 .167 2 1-5 L-1 0-0 1-5
Washington 1 6 .143 5 1-6 L-4 1-5 0-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-5 3-0 2-1
Pittsburgh 4 2 .667 1 +1 4-2 W-3 0-0 4-2
Cincinnati 3 2 .600 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Chicago 2 3 .400 ½ 2-3 W-1 1-2 1-1
St. Louis 2 4 .333 3 1 2-4 L-3 2-4 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-3 4-2 1-0
San Francisco 3 3 .500 _ 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
Arizona 3 4 .429 2 ½ 3-4 L-1 0-1 3-3
Colorado 3 4 .429 2 ½ 3-4 W-1 1-0 2-4
San Diego 3 4 .429 2 ½ 3-4 L-2 3-3 0-1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 3

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Garcia 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 1, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

