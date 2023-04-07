All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
6
0
1.000
_
_
6-0
W-6
3-0
3-0
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|6
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|6-0
|W-6
|3-0
|3-0
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|_
|4-2
|W-1
|4-2
|0-0
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|½
|4-3
|W-3
|0-0
|4-3
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|1
|3-3
|L-1
|0-0
|3-3
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|1½
|3-4
|W-1
|2-4
|1-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-1
|0-0
|5-2
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|_
|4-2
|L-2
|0-0
|4-2
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|1½
|3-4
|L-1
|1-2
|2-2
|Detroit
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|2½
|2-5
|L-2
|0-1
|2-4
|Kansas City
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|3½
|1-6
|L-3
|1-6
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|W-1
|0-0
|4-2
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|W-1
|4-2
|0-0
|Houston
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|1½
|3-4
|W-1
|3-4
|0-0
|Oakland
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|2
|2-4
|L-1
|2-4
|0-0
|Seattle
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|2½
|2-5
|L-1
|2-5
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|_
|6-1
|W-4
|1-0
|5-1
|Miami
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|½
|3-4
|W-2
|3-4
|0-0
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|½
|3-4
|L-3
|0-0
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|2
|1-5
|L-1
|0-0
|1-5
|Washington
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|2½
|1-6
|L-4
|1-5
|0-1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|_
|5-1
|W-5
|3-0
|2-1
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|+1
|4-2
|W-3
|0-0
|4-2
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|+½
|3-2
|L-1
|3-2
|0-0
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|½
|2-3
|W-1
|1-2
|1-1
|St. Louis
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|1
|2-4
|L-3
|2-4
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-3
|4-2
|1-0
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|_
|3-3
|W-1
|0-0
|3-3
|Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|½
|3-4
|L-1
|0-1
|3-3
|Colorado
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|½
|3-4
|W-1
|1-0
|2-4
|San Diego
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|½
|3-4
|L-2
|3-3
|0-1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 3
San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Garcia 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fujinami 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
Colorado 1, Washington 0
Atlanta 7, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.