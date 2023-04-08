On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 8, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
7
0
1.000
_
_
7-0
W-7
4-0
3-0

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 7 0 1.000 _ _ 7-0 W-7 4-0 3-0
Toronto 5 3 .625 5-3 W-4 0-0 5-3
Baltimore 4 3 .571 3 _ 4-3 W-1 1-0 3-3
New York 4 3 .571 3 _ 4-3 L-1 4-2 0-1
Boston 3 4 .429 4 1 3-4 W-1 2-4 1-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 1-0 4-2
Cleveland 5 3 .625 ½ 5-3 L-1 0-1 5-2
Chicago 3 5 .375 3-5 L-2 1-2 2-3
Detroit 2 5 .286 3 2 2-5 L-2 0-1 2-4
Kansas City 2 6 .250 2-6 W-1 1-6 1-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 L-1 0-1 4-2
Texas 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 L-1 4-2 0-1
Houston 3 5 .375 3-5 L-1 3-4 0-1
Seattle 3 5 .375 3-5 W-1 2-5 1-0
Oakland 2 5 .286 2 2 2-5 L-2 2-4 0-1

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 L-1 1-1 5-1
New York 4 4 .500 2 _ 4-4 W-1 1-0 3-4
Miami 3 5 .375 3 1 3-5 L-1 3-4 0-1
Philadelphia 2 5 .286 2-5 W-1 1-0 1-5
Washington 2 6 .250 4 2 2-6 W-1 1-5 1-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 6 1 .857 _ _ 6-1 W-6 4-0 2-1
Pittsburgh 5 2 .714 1 +1½ 5-2 W-4 1-0 4-2
Chicago 3 3 .500 _ 3-3 W-2 2-2 1-1
Cincinnati 3 3 .500 _ 3-3 L-2 3-2 0-1
St. Louis 2 5 .286 4 2-5 L-4 2-4 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 L-1 4-2 1-1
Arizona 4 4 .500 1 _ 4-4 W-1 1-1 3-3
San Diego 4 4 .500 1 _ 4-4 W-1 3-3 1-1
San Francisco 3 4 .429 ½ 3-4 L-1 0-1 3-3
Colorado 3 5 .375 2 1 3-5 L-1 1-1 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-0) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

San Diego 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Washington 10, Colorado 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 1-0) at Atlanta (Dodd 1-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

