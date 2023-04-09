On Air:
New York 6 3 .667 3 6-3 W-2 4-2 2-1
Toronto 6 4 .600 _ 6-4 W-1 0-0 6-4
Boston 5 4 .556 4 ½ 5-4 W-3 2-4 3-0
Baltimore 4 5 .444 5 4-5 L-2 1-2 3-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 L-1 2-1 4-2
Cleveland 6 4 .600 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 1-2 5-2
Chicago 4 6 .400 2 4-6 L-1 1-2 3-4
Kansas City 3 7 .300 3 3-7 L-1 1-6 2-1
Detroit 2 7 .222 4 2-7 L-4 0-3 2-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 5 4 .556 _ _ 5-4 L-1 1-2 4-2
Texas 5 4 .556 _ ½ 5-4 W-1 4-2 1-2
Houston 4 6 .400 2 4-6 W-1 3-4 1-2
Seattle 4 6 .400 2 4-6 L-1 2-5 2-1
Oakland 2 7 .222 3 2-7 L-4 2-4 0-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 L-2 1-2 5-1
New York 5 5 .500 _ 5-5 L-1 2-1 3-4
Miami 4 6 .400 1 4-6 W-1 3-4 1-2
Philadelphia 3 6 .333 3 3-6 L-1 2-1 1-5
Washington 3 7 .300 2 3-7 L-1 1-5 2-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 W-1 5-1 2-1
Pittsburgh 6 3 .667 1 +1½ 6-3 W-1 2-1 4-2
Chicago 4 4 .500 _ 4-4 L-1 3-3 1-1
Cincinnati 4 4 .500 _ 4-4 W-1 3-2 1-2
St. Louis 3 6 .333 4 3-6 L-1 2-4 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 6 4 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-3 3-1 3-3
San Diego 5 4 .556 ½ 5-4 W-2 3-3 2-1
Los Angeles 5 5 .500 1 _ 5-5 L-3 4-2 1-3
San Francisco 4 5 .444 ½ 4-5 W-1 1-2 3-3
Colorado 4 6 .400 2 1 4-6 W-1 2-2 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 6

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Boston 14, Detroit 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 9, Toronto 5

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Texas (Heaney 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 4, Atlanta 1

Arizona 12, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 7, Colorado 6

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

