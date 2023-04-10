All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
9
0
1.000
_
_
9-0
W-9
6-0
3-0
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|9
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|9-0
|W-9
|6-0
|3-0
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|3
|+½
|6-3
|W-2
|4-2
|2-1
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|0-0
|6-4
|Boston
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|½
|5-4
|W-3
|2-4
|3-0
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|1½
|4-5
|L-2
|1-2
|3-3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|L-1
|2-1
|4-2
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|1-2
|5-2
|Chicago
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|1-2
|3-4
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|1-6
|2-1
|Detroit
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|3½
|2-7
|L-4
|0-3
|2-4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|_
|5-4
|L-1
|1-2
|4-2
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|½
|5-4
|W-1
|4-2
|1-2
|Houston
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|1-2
|Seattle
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|2-5
|2-1
|Oakland
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|3½
|2-7
|L-4
|2-4
|0-3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|1-3
|5-1
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|2-1
|3-4
|Miami
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|1-2
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|1½
|3-6
|L-1
|2-1
|1-5
|Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|2
|3-7
|L-1
|1-5
|2-2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|_
|7-2
|W-1
|5-1
|2-1
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|+1½
|6-3
|W-1
|2-1
|4-2
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|_
|4-4
|L-1
|3-3
|1-1
|Cincinnati
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|_
|4-4
|W-1
|3-2
|1-2
|St. Louis
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|1½
|3-6
|L-1
|2-4
|1-2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|3-1
|3-3
|San Diego
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|+1
|6-4
|W-3
|3-3
|3-1
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|4-2
|1-3
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|½
|4-5
|W-1
|1-2
|3-3
|Colorado
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|2-2
|2-4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1
Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, Washington 6
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6
San Diego 10, Atlanta 2
Monday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.