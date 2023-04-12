On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 12, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
11
0
1.000
_
_
10-0
W-11
8-0
3-0

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 11 0 1.000 _ _ 10-0 W-11 8-0 3-0
New York 7 4 .636 4 6-4 W-1 4-2 3-2
Toronto 7 4 .636 4 6-4 W-2 1-0 6-4
Baltimore 6 5 .545 5 ½ 5-5 W-2 3-2 3-3
Boston 5 6 .455 6 5-5 L-2 2-4 3-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-1 3-2 4-2
Cleveland 7 5 .583 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 2-3 5-2
Chicago 5 7 .417 2 4-6 L-1 1-2 4-5
Kansas City 3 9 .250 4 3-7 L-3 1-6 2-3
Detroit 2 8 .200 4 2-8 L-5 0-3 2-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-3 6-2 1-2
Los Angeles 6 5 .545 1 ½ 6-4 W-1 2-3 4-2
Houston 5 7 .417 2 4-6 L-1 3-4 2-3
Seattle 4 8 .333 3 3-7 L-3 2-5 2-3
Oakland 2 9 .182 5 1-9 L-6 2-4 0-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 8 4 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-2 3-3 5-1
New York 6 6 .500 2 1 5-5 L-1 3-2 3-4
Miami 5 7 .417 3 2 4-6 W-1 3-4 2-3
Philadelphia 4 7 .364 4-6 L-1 3-2 1-5
Washington 4 8 .333 4 3 4-6 L-1 1-5 3-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 8 3 .727 _ _ 8-2 W-1 5-1 3-2
Pittsburgh 7 4 .636 1 6-4 W-1 3-2 4-2
Chicago 6 4 .600 _ 6-4 W-2 5-3 1-1
Cincinnati 4 6 .400 2 4-6 L-2 3-2 1-4
St. Louis 4 7 .364 4 4-6 W-1 2-4 2-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 7 5 .583 _ _ 6-4 L-1 4-2 3-3
San Diego 7 5 .583 _ _ 7-3 W-1 3-3 4-2
Los Angeles 6 6 .500 1 1 5-5 L-1 4-2 2-4
San Francisco 5 6 .455 5-5 W-1 2-3 3-3
Colorado 5 7 .417 2 2 3-7 L-1 3-3 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Toronto 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Miami 8, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

St. Louis 9, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories