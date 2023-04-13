On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 13, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
12
0
1.000
_
_
10-0
W-12
9-0
3-0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-3 4-3 5-1
New York 7 6 .538 2 _ 5-5 W-1 4-2 3-4
Miami 6 7 .462 3 1 5-5 W-2 3-4 3-3
Philadelphia 4 8 .333 4-6 L-2 3-3 1-5
Washington 4 9 .308 5 3 3-7 L-2 1-5 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-1 3-3
Pittsburgh 7 5 .583 1 6-4 L-1 3-3 4-2
Chicago 6 5 .545 _ 5-5 L-1 5-4 1-1
St. Louis 5 7 .417 3 4-6 W-2 2-4 3-3
Cincinnati 4 7 .364 2 4-6 L-3 3-2 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 8 5 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 5-2 3-3
Los Angeles 7 6 .538 1 _ 5-5 W-1 4-2 3-4
San Diego 7 6 .538 1 _ 6-4 L-1 3-3 4-3
San Francisco 5 7 .417 4-6 L-1 2-4 3-3
Colorado 5 8 .385 3 2 3-7 L-2 3-4 2-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7

Oakland 8, Baltimore 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 10, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (Stripling 0-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-1) at Houston (Garcia 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 5

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-1) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-0) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at San Diego (Wacha 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

