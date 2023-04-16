On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 16, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
13
2
.867
_
_
8-2
L-2
10-0
3-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 5 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 4-2 6-3
Cleveland 9 6 .600 1 _ 5-5 W-2 2-4 7-2
Chicago 6 9 .400 4 3 4-6 W-1 2-3 4-6
Detroit 5 9 .357 4-6 W-3 2-3 3-6
Kansas City 4 11 .267 6 5 3-7 L-2 1-8 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 8 6 .571 _ _ 5-5 L-1 6-3 2-3
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 1 4-6 L-2 3-3 4-4
Houston 7 8 .467 2 5-5 W-1 4-5 3-3
Seattle 7 8 .467 2 6-4 W-3 4-5 3-3
Oakland 3 12 .200 6 1-9 L-3 2-6 1-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 11 4 .733 _ _ 7-3 W-5 4-3 7-1
New York 9 6 .600 2 +1 6-4 W-3 4-2 5-4
Miami 8 7 .533 3 _ 7-3 W-4 5-4 3-3
Philadelphia 5 10 .333 6 3 4-6 L-1 3-3 2-7
Washington 4 11 .267 7 4 3-7 L-4 1-7 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 10 5 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 5-1 5-4
Pittsburgh 9 6 .600 1 +1 6-4 W-1 3-3 6-3
Chicago 7 6 .538 2 _ 6-4 L-1 5-4 2-2
Cincinnati 6 8 .429 3-7 W-1 5-3 1-5
St. Louis 6 9 .400 4 2 4-6 L-1 3-6 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 8 7 .533 _ _ 6-4 L-2 5-2 3-5
Los Angeles 8 7 .533 _ _ 5-5 W-1 5-3 3-4
San Diego 8 8 .500 ½ ½ 5-5 W-1 4-5 4-3
San Francisco 5 9 .357 3-7 L-3 2-4 3-5
Colorado 5 10 .333 3 3 3-7 L-4 3-4 2-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2

Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Washington 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 7

Houston 8, Texas 2

Seattle 9, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-1) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 13, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2

Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Washington 4

San Diego 10, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 9, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

