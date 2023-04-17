On Air: Business of Government Hour
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 17, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 14 2 .875 _ _ 8-2 W-1 10-0 4-2
New York 10 6 .625 4 +1 6-4 W-2 6-4 4-2
Toronto 10 6 .625 4 +1 7-3 L-1 4-2 6-4
Baltimore 9 7 .563 5 _ 6-4 W-1 4-3 5-4
Boston 8 8 .500 6 1 6-4 W-3 5-4 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 6 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-2 4-2 6-4
Cleveland 9 7 .563 1 _ 5-5 L-1 2-4 7-3
Chicago 6 10 .375 4 3 3-7 L-1 2-4 4-6
Detroit 5 9 .357 4 3 4-6 W-3 2-3 3-6
Kansas City 4 12 .250 6 5 3-7 L-3 1-9 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 9 6 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-1 6-3 3-3
Seattle 8 8 .500 1 6-4 W-4 5-5 3-3
Los Angeles 7 8 .467 2 4-6 L-3 3-3 4-5
Houston 7 9 .438 2 5-5 L-1 4-6 3-3
Oakland 3 13 .188 6 1-9 L-4 2-7 1-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 12 4 .750 _ _ 7-3 W-6 4-3 8-1
New York 10 6 .625 2 +1 7-3 W-4 4-2 6-4
Miami 8 8 .500 4 1 6-4 L-1 5-5 3-3
Philadelphia 6 10 .375 6 3 5-5 W-1 3-3 3-7
Washington 5 11 .313 7 4 4-6 W-1 2-7 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 11 5 .688 _ _ 6-4 W-1 5-1 6-4
Chicago 8 6 .571 2 _ 7-3 W-1 5-4 3-2
Pittsburgh 9 7 .563 2 _ 5-5 L-1 3-3 6-4
St. Louis 7 9 .438 4 2 5-5 W-1 4-6 3-3
Cincinnati 6 9 .400 3-7 L-1 5-4 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 9 7 .563 _ _ 6-4 W-1 5-2 4-5
Los Angeles 8 8 .500 1 1 4-6 L-1 5-4 3-4
San Diego 8 9 .471 5-5 L-1 4-6 4-3
San Francisco 5 9 .357 3 3 3-7 L-3 2-4 3-5
Colorado 5 11 .313 4 4 3-7 L-5 3-4 2-7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

Texas 9, Houston 1

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Battenfield 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 2-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 5, Miami 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 1-2) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

