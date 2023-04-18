On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 18, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
14
3
.824
_
_
7-3
L-1
10-0
4-3

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 14 3 .824 _ _ 7-3 L-1 10-0 4-3
New York 10 6 .625 +1 6-4 W-2 6-4 4-2
Toronto 10 7 .588 4 6-4 L-2 4-2 6-5
Baltimore 9 7 .563 _ 6-4 W-1 4-3 5-4
Boston 8 9 .471 6 5-5 L-1 5-5 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 6 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-2 4-2 6-4
Cleveland 9 7 .563 1 _ 5-5 L-1 2-4 7-3
Chicago 6 10 .375 4 3 3-7 L-1 2-4 4-6
Detroit 5 9 .357 4 3 4-6 W-3 2-3 3-6
Kansas City 4 13 .235 3-7 L-4 1-10 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 10 6 .625 _ _ 6-4 W-2 6-3 4-3
Los Angeles 8 8 .500 2 1 4-6 W-1 3-3 5-5
Houston 8 9 .471 5-5 W-1 5-6 3-3
Seattle 8 9 .471 6-4 L-1 5-6 3-3
Oakland 3 14 .176 1-9 L-5 2-8 1-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 13 4 .765 _ _ 7-3 W-7 4-3 9-1
New York 11 6 .647 2 +1 8-2 W-5 4-2 7-4
Miami 9 8 .529 4 1 6-4 W-1 6-5 3-3
Philadelphia 6 10 .375 5-5 W-1 3-3 3-7
Washington 5 11 .313 4-6 W-1 2-7 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 12 5 .706 _ _ 6-4 W-2 5-1 7-4
Chicago 9 6 .600 2 _ 7-3 W-2 5-4 4-2
Pittsburgh 10 7 .588 2 _ 5-5 W-1 3-3 7-4
Cincinnati 7 9 .438 4-6 W-1 6-4 1-5
St. Louis 7 10 .412 5 3 5-5 L-1 4-7 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 10 7 .588 _ _ 7-3 W-2 5-2 5-5
Los Angeles 8 9 .471 2 2 3-7 L-2 5-5 3-4
San Diego 8 10 .444 4-6 L-2 4-7 4-3
San Francisco 5 10 .333 4 4 3-7 L-4 2-4 3-6
Colorado 5 12 .294 5 5 2-8 L-6 3-5 2-7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 9, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 4, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3

Atlanta 2, San Diego 0

Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Top Stories