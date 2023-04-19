On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 19, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
15
3
.833
_
_
7-3
W-1
10-0
5-3

Toronto 11 7 .611 4 6-4 W-1 4-2 7-5
Baltimore 10 7 .588 _ 6-4 W-2 4-3 6-4
New York 10 7 .588 _ 6-4 L-1 6-5 4-2
Boston 9 9 .500 6 5-5 W-1 6-5 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 7 .588 _ _ 5-5 L-3 4-2 6-5
Cleveland 9 9 .500 4-6 L-3 2-4 7-5
Detroit 7 9 .438 5-5 W-5 4-3 3-6
Chicago 7 11 .389 4-6 W-1 3-5 4-6
Kansas City 4 14 .222 2-8 L-5 1-11 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 11 6 .647 _ _ 7-3 W-3 6-3 5-3
Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2 1 5-5 W-2 3-3 6-5
Houston 8 10 .444 5-5 L-1 5-7 3-3
Seattle 8 10 .444 5-5 L-2 5-7 3-3
Oakland 3 15 .167 1-9 L-6 2-9 1-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 4 .778 _ _ 8-2 W-8 4-3 10-1
New York 11 7 .611 3 _ 7-3 L-1 4-2 7-5
Miami 10 8 .556 4 1 7-3 W-2 7-5 3-3
Philadelphia 7 11 .389 7 4 4-6 L-1 3-3 4-8
Washington 5 12 .294 4-6 L-1 2-8 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 13 5 .722 _ _ 7-3 W-3 5-1 8-4
Chicago 10 6 .625 2 _ 7-3 W-3 5-4 5-2
Pittsburgh 11 7 .611 2 _ 6-4 W-2 3-3 8-4
Cincinnati 7 10 .412 4-6 L-1 6-5 1-5
St. Louis 7 11 .389 6 4 4-6 L-2 4-8 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 11 7 .611 _ _ 7-3 W-3 5-2 6-5
Los Angeles 9 9 .500 2 2 4-6 W-1 6-5 3-4
San Diego 8 11 .421 3-7 L-3 4-8 4-3
San Francisco 5 11 .313 5 5 2-8 L-5 2-4 3-7
Colorado 5 13 .278 6 6 2-8 L-7 3-6 2-7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Texas 12, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Mahle 1-2) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

Arizona 8, St. Louis 7

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3

Atlanta 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Top Stories