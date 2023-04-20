On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 20, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
16
3
.842
_
_
7-3
W-2
10-0
6-3

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 16 3 .842 _ _ 7-3 W-2 10-0 6-3
Baltimore 11 7 .611 7-3 W-3 4-3 7-4
New York 11 7 .611 6-4 W-1 7-5 4-2
Toronto 11 8 .579 5 _ 6-4 L-1 4-2 7-6
Boston 9 10 .474 7 2 4-6 L-1 6-6 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 11 7 .611 _ _ 5-5 W-1 4-2 7-5
Cleveland 10 9 .526 1 5-5 W-1 2-4 8-5
Detroit 7 10 .412 3 5-5 L-1 4-4 3-6
Chicago 7 12 .368 4 3-7 L-1 3-6 4-6
Kansas City 4 15 .211 7 1-9 L-6 1-12 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 12 6 .667 _ _ 8-2 W-4 6-3 6-3
Los Angeles 9 9 .500 3 4-6 L-1 3-3 6-6
Houston 9 10 .474 2 6-4 W-1 6-7 3-3
Seattle 8 11 .421 3 4-6 L-3 5-8 3-3
Oakland 3 16 .158 8 1-9 L-7 2-10 1-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 5 .737 _ _ 8-2 L-1 4-3 10-2
New York 12 7 .632 2 _ 7-3 W-1 4-2 8-5
Miami 10 9 .526 4 2 7-3 L-1 7-6 3-3
Philadelphia 8 11 .421 6 4 5-5 W-1 3-3 5-8
Washington 5 13 .278 3-7 L-2 2-9 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 14 5 .737 _ _ 7-3 W-4 5-1 9-4
Chicago 11 6 .647 2 _ 7-3 W-4 5-4 6-2
Pittsburgh 12 7 .632 2 _ 6-4 W-3 3-3 9-4
St. Louis 8 11 .421 6 4 5-5 W-1 5-8 3-3
Cincinnati 7 11 .389 3-7 L-2 6-6 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 11 8 .579 _ _ 6-4 L-1 5-2 6-6
Los Angeles 9 10 .474 2 3 4-6 L-1 6-6 3-4
San Diego 9 11 .450 3-7 W-1 5-8 4-3
San Francisco 6 11 .353 4 5 3-7 W-1 2-4 4-7
Colorado 5 14 .263 6 7 2-8 L-8 3-7 2-7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 12, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Washington 0

Minnesota 10, Boston 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Houston 8, Toronto 1

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Castillo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0), 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 14, Arizona 5

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 1, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Washington 0

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

