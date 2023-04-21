On Air: FEDTalk
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
16
3
.842
_
_
7-3
W-2
10-0
6-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 11 8 .579 _ _ 5-5 L-1 4-2 7-6
Cleveland 10 9 .526 1 1 5-5 W-1 2-4 8-5
Detroit 7 10 .412 3 3 5-5 L-1 4-4 3-6
Chicago 7 12 .368 4 4 3-7 L-1 3-6 4-6
Kansas City 4 15 .211 7 7 1-9 L-6 1-12 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 12 6 .667 _ _ 8-2 W-4 6-3 6-3
Houston 9 10 .474 2 6-4 W-1 6-7 3-3
Los Angeles 9 10 .474 2 4-6 L-2 3-3 6-7
Seattle 8 11 .421 3 4-6 L-3 5-8 3-3
Oakland 3 16 .158 8 1-9 L-7 2-10 1-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 5 .737 _ _ 8-2 L-1 4-3 10-2
New York 13 7 .650 +1 8-2 W-2 4-2 9-5
Miami 10 9 .526 4 7-3 L-1 7-6 3-3
Philadelphia 8 12 .400 4 4-6 L-1 3-4 5-8
Washington 5 13 .278 6 3-7 L-2 2-9 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 14 5 .737 _ _ 7-3 W-4 5-1 9-4
Pittsburgh 13 7 .650 +1 7-3 W-4 4-3 9-4
Chicago 11 7 .611 _ 7-3 L-1 5-5 6-2
St. Louis 8 11 .421 6 5-5 W-1 5-8 3-3
Cincinnati 7 12 .368 7 3-7 L-3 6-6 1-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 11 9 .550 _ _ 5-5 L-2 5-3 6-6
Los Angeles 10 10 .500 1 2 5-5 W-1 6-6 4-4
San Diego 10 11 .476 4-6 W-2 5-8 5-3
San Francisco 6 12 .333 4 5 3-7 L-1 2-5 4-7
Colorado 6 14 .300 5 6 2-8 W-1 3-7 3-7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 11, Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-3) at Texas (Heaney 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 4

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories