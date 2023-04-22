All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
17
3
.850
_
_
7-3
W-3
11-0
6-3
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|17
|3
|.850
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|11-0
|6-3
|Baltimore
|12
|7
|.632
|4½
|+½
|8-2
|W-4
|5-3
|7-4
|New York
|12
|8
|.600
|5
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|8-6
|4-2
|Toronto
|12
|8
|.600
|5
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|4-2
|8-6
|Boston
|11
|10
|.524
|6½
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|7-6
|4-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|11
|9
|.550
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|4-3
|7-6
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|2-4
|8-5
|Detroit
|7
|11
|.389
|3
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|4-4
|3-7
|Chicago
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|3-6
|4-7
|Kansas City
|4
|16
|.200
|7
|8
|1-9
|L-7
|1-12
|3-4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|6-4
|6-3
|Houston
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|6-7
|4-3
|Los Angeles
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|4-3
|6-7
|Seattle
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|6-8
|3-3
|Oakland
|4
|16
|.200
|8½
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|2-10
|2-6
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|4-4
|10-2
|New York
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|+1
|8-2
|W-3
|4-2
|10-5
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|7-6
|3-3
|Philadelphia
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|4-4
|5-8
|Washington
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|6
|3-7
|W-1
|2-9
|4-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|5-2
|9-4
|Pittsburgh
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|+1
|7-3
|W-5
|5-3
|9-4
|Chicago
|12
|7
|.632
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-5
|6-2
|St. Louis
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-8
|3-4
|Cincinnati
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|5½
|3-7
|L-4
|6-6
|1-7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|12
|9
|.571
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|6-3
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|6-6
|4-5
|San Diego
|10
|12
|.455
|2½
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|5-8
|5-4
|San Francisco
|6
|13
|.316
|5
|6
|2-8
|L-2
|2-6
|4-7
|Colorado
|6
|15
|.286
|6
|7
|1-9
|L-1
|3-7
|3-8
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 6, Atlanta 4
Washington 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Milwaukee 3
Oakland 5, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 2, Kansas City 0
Seattle 5, St. Louis 2
Miami at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:25 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-0), 1:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 0-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 13, L.A. Dodgers 0
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3
Houston 6, Atlanta 4
Washington 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 9, San Diego 0
Seattle 5, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0
Miami at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:25 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado (Ureña 0-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 12:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.