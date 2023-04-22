On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 22, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
17
3
.850
_
_
7-3
W-3
11-0
6-3

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 17 3 .850 _ _ 7-3 W-3 11-0 6-3
Baltimore 12 7 .632 8-2 W-4 5-3 7-4
New York 12 8 .600 5 _ 6-4 L-1 8-6 4-2
Toronto 12 8 .600 5 _ 6-4 W-1 4-2 8-6
Boston 11 10 .524 6-4 W-2 7-6 4-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 11 9 .550 _ _ 5-5 L-2 4-3 7-6
Cleveland 10 9 .526 ½ 5-5 W-1 2-4 8-5
Detroit 7 11 .389 3 4 5-5 L-2 4-4 3-7
Chicago 7 13 .350 4 5 3-7 L-2 3-6 4-7
Kansas City 4 16 .200 7 8 1-9 L-7 1-12 3-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 12 7 .632 _ _ 7-3 L-1 6-4 6-3
Houston 10 10 .500 2 6-4 W-2 6-7 4-3
Los Angeles 10 10 .500 2 5-5 W-1 4-3 6-7
Seattle 9 11 .450 3 5-5 W-1 6-8 3-3
Oakland 4 16 .200 8 2-8 W-1 2-10 2-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 6 .700 _ _ 8-2 L-2 4-4 10-2
New York 14 7 .667 ½ +1 8-2 W-3 4-2 10-5
Miami 10 9 .526 2 7-3 L-1 7-6 3-3
Philadelphia 9 12 .429 4 5-5 W-1 4-4 5-8
Washington 6 13 .316 6 3-7 W-1 2-9 4-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 14 6 .700 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-2 9-4
Pittsburgh 14 7 .667 ½ +1 7-3 W-5 5-3 9-4
Chicago 12 7 .632 _ 7-3 W-1 6-5 6-2
St. Louis 8 12 .400 6 5-5 L-1 5-8 3-4
Cincinnati 7 13 .350 7 3-7 L-4 6-6 1-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 12 9 .571 _ _ 5-5 W-1 6-3 6-6
Los Angeles 10 11 .476 2 3 4-6 L-1 6-6 4-5
San Diego 10 12 .455 3-7 L-1 5-8 5-4
San Francisco 6 13 .316 5 6 2-8 L-2 2-6 4-7
Colorado 6 15 .286 6 7 1-9 L-1 3-7 3-8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1

        Insight by Maximus: Having data at your fingertips only matters if it’s the right data at the right moment. In an exclusive Federal News Network survey, we ask feds about their agencies’ efforts to turn data into actionable intelligence that can lead to better services.

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

        Read more: Sports News

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:25 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 13, L.A. Dodgers 0

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:25 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Ureña 0-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 An Evening For Hope 2023
4|29 AFCEA Central Maryland Race for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories