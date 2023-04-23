On Air:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 23, 2023 5:30 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
19
3
.864
_
_
7-3
W-5
13-0
6-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 12 10 .545 _ _ 4-6 W-1 5-4 7-6
Cleveland 11 11 .500 1 2 4-6 W-1 3-6 8-5
Detroit 7 13 .350 4 5 5-5 L-4 4-4 3-9
Chicago 7 15 .318 5 6 2-8 L-4 3-6 4-9
Kansas City 5 16 .238 2-8 W-1 1-12 4-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 14 7 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-2 8-4 6-3
Houston 12 10 .545 1 7-3 W-4 6-7 6-3
Los Angeles 10 11 .476 4 4-6 L-1 4-4 6-7
Seattle 10 11 .476 4 6-4 W-2 7-8 3-3
Oakland 4 18 .182 10½ 9 1-9 L-2 2-10 2-8

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 8 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-4 4-6 10-2
New York 14 8 .636 _ +1½ 8-2 L-1 4-2 10-6
Miami 12 10 .545 2 ½ 7-3 L-1 7-6 5-4
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 2 7-3 W-3 6-4 5-8
Washington 7 14 .333 5 3-7 L-1 2-9 5-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 16 7 .696 _ _ 8-2 W-7 7-3 9-4
Milwaukee 15 7 .682 ½ +2½ 7-3 L-1 6-3 9-4
Chicago 12 9 .571 3 _ 6-4 L-2 6-7 6-2
St. Louis 8 13 .381 7 4 4-6 L-2 5-8 3-5
Cincinnati 7 15 .318 2-8 L-6 6-6 1-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 12 10 .545 _ _ 5-5 L-1 6-4 6-6
Los Angeles 12 11 .522 ½ 1 5-5 W-2 6-6 6-5
San Diego 11 12 .478 2 4-6 W-1 5-8 6-4
San Francisco 7 13 .350 4 3-7 W-1 3-6 4-7
Colorado 6 17 .261 7 1-9 L-3 3-7 3-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Texas 18, Oakland 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 8

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 2

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

