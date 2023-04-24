On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 24, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
19
3
.864
_
_
7-3
W-5
13-0
6-3

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 19 3 .864 _ _ 7-3 W-5 13-0 6-3
Baltimore 14 7 .667 +1½ 8-2 W-6 7-3 7-4
New York 13 9 .591 6 _ 5-5 L-1 9-7 4-2
Toronto 13 9 .591 6 _ 5-5 W-1 4-2 9-7
Boston 12 11 .522 7-3 W-1 7-6 5-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 12 10 .545 _ _ 4-6 W-1 5-4 7-6
Cleveland 11 11 .500 1 2 4-6 W-1 3-6 8-5
Detroit 7 13 .350 4 5 5-5 L-4 4-4 3-9
Chicago 7 15 .318 5 6 2-8 L-4 3-6 4-9
Kansas City 5 17 .227 7 8 2-8 L-1 1-12 4-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 14 7 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-2 8-4 6-3
Houston 12 10 .545 1 7-3 W-4 6-7 6-3
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 2 4-6 W-1 5-4 6-7
Seattle 10 12 .455 3 6-4 L-1 7-9 3-3
Oakland 4 18 .182 10½ 9 1-9 L-2 2-10 2-8

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 8 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-4 4-6 10-2
New York 14 9 .609 ½ +1 7-3 L-2 4-2 10-7
Miami 12 10 .545 2 ½ 7-3 L-1 7-6 5-4
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 2 7-3 W-3 6-4 5-8
Washington 7 14 .333 5 3-7 L-1 2-9 5-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 16 7 .696 _ _ 8-2 W-7 7-3 9-4
Milwaukee 15 7 .682 ½ +2½ 7-3 L-1 6-3 9-4
Chicago 12 9 .571 3 _ 6-4 L-2 6-7 6-2
St. Louis 9 13 .409 4-6 W-1 5-8 4-5
Cincinnati 7 15 .318 2-8 L-6 6-6 1-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 12 11 .522 _ _ 4-6 L-2 6-5 6-6
Los Angeles 12 11 .522 _ 1 5-5 W-2 6-6 6-5
San Diego 12 12 .500 ½ 5-5 W-2 5-8 7-4
San Francisco 8 13 .381 3 4 3-7 W-2 4-6 4-7
Colorado 6 17 .261 6 7 1-9 L-3 3-7 3-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 2

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3

        Read more: Sports News

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 NASCIO 2023 Midyear Conference
4|30 SupportWorld Live
4|30 GITEC Conference 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories