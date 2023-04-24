All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|19
|3
|.864
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|13-0
|6-3
|Baltimore
|14
|7
|.667
|4½
|+1½
|8-2
|W-6
|7-3
|7-4
|New York
|13
|9
|.591
|6
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|9-7
|4-2
|Toronto
|13
|9
|.591
|6
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|4-2
|9-7
|Boston
|12
|11
|.522
|7½
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|7-6
|5-5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|12
|10
|.545
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|5-4
|7-6
|Cleveland
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|3-6
|8-5
|Detroit
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|5
|5-5
|L-4
|4-4
|3-9
|Chicago
|7
|15
|.318
|5
|6
|2-8
|L-4
|3-6
|4-9
|Kansas City
|5
|17
|.227
|7
|8
|2-8
|L-1
|1-12
|4-5
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|8-4
|6-3
|Houston
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|1
|7-3
|W-4
|6-7
|6-3
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|5-4
|6-7
|Seattle
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|7-9
|3-3
|Oakland
|4
|18
|.182
|10½
|9
|1-9
|L-2
|2-10
|2-8
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|8
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-4
|4-6
|10-2
|New York
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|+1
|7-3
|L-2
|4-2
|10-7
|Miami
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|7-6
|5-4
|Philadelphia
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|6-4
|5-8
|Washington
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|2-9
|5-5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|7-3
|9-4
|Milwaukee
|15
|7
|.682
|½
|+2½
|7-3
|L-1
|6-3
|9-4
|Chicago
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|6-7
|6-2
|St. Louis
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-8
|4-5
|Cincinnati
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
|5½
|2-8
|L-6
|6-6
|1-9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|12
|11
|.522
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|6-5
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|12
|11
|.522
|_
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|6-6
|6-5
|San Diego
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|5-8
|7-4
|San Francisco
|8
|13
|.381
|3
|4
|3-7
|W-2
|4-6
|4-7
|Colorado
|6
|17
|.261
|6
|7
|1-9
|L-3
|3-7
|3-10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Washington 1
Houston 5, Atlanta 2
Texas 5, Oakland 2
Boston 12, Milwaukee 5
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3
St. Louis 7, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 0-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 1-3), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-0), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
Minnesota 3, Washington 1
Houston 5, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Boston 12, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 7, Seattle 3
San Diego 7, Arizona 5
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
