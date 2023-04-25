On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 25, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
20
3
.870
_
_
7-3
W-6
14-0
6-3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 3-0), 1:07 p.m.

Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Atlanta 11, Miami 0

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

