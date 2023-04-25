All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
20
3
.870
_
_
7-3
W-6
14-0
6-3
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|20
|3
|.870
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|14-0
|6-3
|Baltimore
|15
|7
|.682
|4½
|+2½
|9-1
|W-7
|8-3
|7-4
|Toronto
|14
|9
|.609
|6
|+1
|6-4
|W-2
|5-2
|9-7
|New York
|13
|10
|.565
|7
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|9-7
|4-3
|Boston
|12
|12
|.500
|8½
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-6
|5-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|13
|10
|.565
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|6-4
|7-6
|Cleveland
|11
|12
|.478
|2
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|3-7
|8-5
|Detroit
|8
|13
|.381
|4
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|4-4
|4-9
|Chicago
|7
|16
|.304
|6
|6
|2-8
|L-5
|3-6
|4-10
|Kansas City
|5
|18
|.217
|8
|8
|1-9
|L-2
|1-12
|4-6
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|14
|8
|.636
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|8-4
|6-4
|Houston
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|6-7
|6-4
|Los Angeles
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|5-5
|6-7
|Seattle
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-9
|3-3
|Oakland
|5
|18
|.217
|9½
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|2-10
|3-8
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|5-6
|10-2
|New York
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|+1
|7-3
|L-2
|4-2
|10-7
|Miami
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|7-6
|5-5
|Philadelphia
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|6-4
|5-8
|Washington
|7
|14
|.333
|7
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|2-9
|5-5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|7-3
|9-4
|Milwaukee
|15
|8
|.652
|1
|+2
|6-4
|L-2
|6-4
|9-4
|Chicago
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|6-7
|6-2
|St. Louis
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|5-8
|4-6
|Cincinnati
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|7-6
|1-9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|13
|11
|.542
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|7-5
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|12
|11
|.522
|½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|6-6
|6-5
|San Diego
|12
|12
|.500
|1
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|5-8
|7-4
|San Francisco
|9
|13
|.409
|3
|3½
|4-6
|W-3
|5-6
|4-7
|Colorado
|7
|17
|.292
|6
|6½
|2-8
|W-1
|3-7
|4-10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Colorado 6, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3
Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Arizona 5, Kansas City 4
Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 3-0), 1:07 p.m.
Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Colorado 6, Cleveland 0
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Atlanta 11, Miami 0
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, Kansas City 4
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.