Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 26, 2023 10:00 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 20 4 .833 _ _ 7-3 L-1 14-1 6-3
Baltimore 15 8 .652 +2½ 8-2 L-1 8-4 7-4
Toronto 15 9 .625 5 +2 6-4 W-3 6-2 9-7
New York 13 11 .542 7 _ 5-5 L-3 9-7 4-4
Boston 13 12 .520 ½ 6-4 W-1 7-6 6-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 14 10 .583 _ _ 4-6 W-3 7-4 7-6
Cleveland 11 13 .458 3 2 3-7 L-2 3-8 8-5
Detroit 9 13 .409 4 3 6-4 W-2 4-4 5-9
Chicago 7 17 .292 7 6 2-8 L-6 3-6 4-11
Kansas City 6 18 .250 8 7 2-8 W-1 1-12 5-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 14 9 .609 _ _ 6-4 L-2 8-4 6-5
Houston 13 11 .542 _ 7-3 W-1 6-7 7-4
Los Angeles 12 12 .500 1 5-5 W-1 6-5 6-7
Seattle 11 12 .478 3 6-4 W-1 7-9 4-3
Oakland 5 19 .208 8 2-8 L-1 2-10 3-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 16 8 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-2 6-6 10-2
New York 14 10 .583 2 _ 6-4 L-3 4-3 10-7
Miami 12 12 .500 4 2 5-5 L-3 7-6 5-6
Philadelphia 11 13 .458 5 3 6-4 L-1 6-5 5-8
Washington 8 14 .364 7 5 4-6 W-1 2-9 6-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 16 8 .667 _ _ 8-2 L-1 7-4 9-4
Milwaukee 15 9 .625 1 +1 5-5 L-3 6-5 9-4
Chicago 13 9 .591 2 _ 6-4 W-1 7-7 6-2
Cincinnati 9 15 .375 7 5 3-7 W-2 8-6 1-9
St. Louis 9 15 .375 7 5 3-7 L-2 5-8 4-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 13 11 .542 _ _ 6-4 W-3 6-6 7-5
Arizona 13 12 .520 ½ 5-5 L-1 7-6 6-6
San Diego 12 13 .480 5-5 L-1 5-8 7-5
San Francisco 10 13 .435 5-5 W-4 6-6 4-7
Colorado 8 17 .320 3-7 W-2 3-7 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-0), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 7, Miami 4

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Garrett 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 12:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-4), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

