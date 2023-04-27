On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 27, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
20
5
.800
_
_
7-3
L-2
14-2
6-3

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 20 5 .800 _ _ 7-3 L-2 14-2 6-3
Baltimore 16 8 .667 +2½ 8-2 W-1 9-4 7-4
Toronto 16 9 .640 4 +2 6-4 W-4 7-2 9-7
New York 14 11 .560 6 _ 5-5 W-1 9-7 5-4
Boston 13 13 .500 5-5 L-1 7-6 6-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 14 11 .560 _ _ 4-6 L-1 7-5 7-6
Cleveland 12 13 .480 2 2 3-7 W-1 4-8 8-5
Detroit 9 14 .391 4 4 5-5 L-1 4-4 5-10
Chicago 7 18 .280 7 7 1-9 L-7 3-6 4-12
Kansas City 6 19 .240 8 8 2-8 L-1 1-12 5-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 14 10 .583 _ _ 6-4 L-3 8-4 6-6
Houston 14 11 .560 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 6-7 8-4
Los Angeles 13 12 .520 1 6-4 W-2 7-5 6-7
Seattle 11 13 .458 3 5-5 L-1 7-9 4-4
Oakland 5 20 .200 9 2-8 L-2 2-10 3-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 17 8 .680 _ _ 6-4 W-3 7-6 10-2
New York 14 11 .560 3 _ 5-5 L-4 4-4 10-7
Miami 12 13 .480 5 2 4-6 L-4 7-6 5-7
Philadelphia 12 13 .480 5 2 7-3 W-1 7-5 5-8
Washington 9 14 .391 7 4 5-5 W-2 2-9 7-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 17 8 .680 _ _ 8-2 W-1 8-4 9-4
Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1 +2 6-4 W-1 7-5 9-4
Chicago 13 10 .565 3 _ 6-4 L-1 7-8 6-2
Cincinnati 10 15 .400 7 4 4-6 W-3 9-6 1-9
St. Louis 9 16 .360 8 5 3-7 L-3 5-8 4-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 14 12 .538 _ _ 5-5 W-1 8-6 6-6
Los Angeles 13 12 .520 ½ 1 5-5 L-1 6-6 7-6
San Diego 13 13 .500 1 5-5 W-1 5-8 8-5
San Francisco 11 13 .458 2 6-4 W-5 7-6 4-7
Colorado 8 18 .308 6 3-7 L-1 3-7 5-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-4) at Minnesota (López 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 2-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 2-2) at Washington (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Top Stories