Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 28, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
21
5
.808
_
_
7-3
W-1
14-2
7-3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 21 5 .808 _ _ 7-3 W-1 14-2 7-3
Baltimore 17 8 .680 +2½ 9-1 W-2 9-4 8-4
Toronto 16 9 .640 +1½ 6-4 W-4 7-2 9-7
New York 15 11 .577 6 _ 5-5 W-2 9-7 6-4
Boston 13 13 .500 8 2 5-5 L-1 7-6 6-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 15 11 .577 _ _ 5-5 W-1 8-5 7-6
Cleveland 12 13 .480 3-7 W-1 4-8 8-5
Detroit 9 15 .375 5 5 4-6 L-2 4-5 5-10
Chicago 7 19 .269 8 8 1-9 L-8 3-7 4-12
Kansas City 6 20 .231 9 9 2-8 L-2 1-12 5-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 14 11 .560 _ _ 7-3 W-2 6-7 8-4
Texas 14 11 .560 _ ½ 5-5 L-4 8-5 6-6
Los Angeles 14 12 .538 ½ 1 6-4 W-3 8-5 6-7
Seattle 11 14 .440 3 4-6 L-2 7-9 4-5
Oakland 5 21 .192 10 2-8 L-3 2-10 3-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 17 9 .654 _ _ 5-5 L-1 7-7 10-2
New York 15 11 .577 2 _ 5-5 W-1 5-4 10-7
Miami 13 13 .500 4 2 5-5 W-1 7-6 6-7
Philadelphia 13 13 .500 4 2 7-3 W-2 8-5 5-8
Washington 9 15 .375 7 5 5-5 L-1 2-9 7-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 18 8 .692 _ _ 9-1 W-2 9-4 9-4
Milwaukee 16 9 .640 +1½ 6-4 W-1 7-5 9-4
Chicago 14 10 .583 3 _ 6-4 W-1 8-8 6-2
Cincinnati 10 15 .400 4-6 W-3 9-6 1-9
St. Louis 10 16 .385 8 5 3-7 W-1 5-8 5-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 14 12 .538 _ _ 5-5 W-1 8-6 6-6
Los Angeles 13 13 .500 1 2 5-5 L-2 6-6 7-7
San Diego 13 14 .481 5-5 L-1 5-8 8-6
San Francisco 11 14 .440 6-4 L-1 7-7 4-7
Colorado 8 18 .308 6 7 3-7 L-1 3-7 5-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7

Tampa Bay 14, Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore 7, Detroit 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-4) at Toronto (Gausman 2-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Boston (Whitlock 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 2

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 8

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 3-2) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Manaea 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 0-0) at Colorado (Davis 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Top Stories