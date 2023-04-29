On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 29, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
22
5
.815
_
_
8-2
W-2
14-2
8-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 16 11 .593 _ _ 6-4 W-2 9-5 7-6
Cleveland 13 13 .500 4-6 W-2 4-8 9-5
Detroit 9 15 .375 4-6 L-2 4-5 5-10
Chicago 7 20 .259 9 8 1-9 L-9 3-8 4-12
Kansas City 6 21 .222 10 9 2-8 L-3 1-12 5-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 15 11 .577 _ _ 5-5 W-1 9-5 6-6
Houston 14 12 .538 1 ½ 7-3 L-1 6-8 8-4
Los Angeles 14 13 .519 1 5-5 L-1 8-5 6-8
Seattle 11 15 .423 4 3-7 L-3 7-9 4-6
Oakland 5 22 .185 10½ 10 2-8 L-4 2-11 3-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 18 9 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-1 7-7 11-2
New York 15 12 .556 3 _ 4-6 L-1 5-5 10-7
Miami 14 13 .519 4 1 5-5 W-2 8-6 6-7
Philadelphia 14 13 .519 4 1 7-3 W-3 8-5 6-8
Washington 9 15 .375 5-5 L-1 2-9 7-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 18 8 .692 _ _ 9-1 W-2 9-4 9-4
Milwaukee 17 9 .654 1 +2½ 6-4 W-2 8-5 9-4
Chicago 14 11 .560 _ 5-5 L-1 8-8 6-3
Cincinnati 11 15 .423 7 4-6 W-4 9-6 2-9
St. Louis 10 17 .370 5 3-7 L-1 5-8 5-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 15 12 .556 _ _ 5-5 W-2 8-6 7-6
Los Angeles 14 13 .519 1 1 6-4 W-1 7-6 7-7
San Diego 13 14 .481 2 2 5-5 L-1 5-8 8-6
San Francisco 11 14 .440 3 3 6-4 L-1 7-7 4-7
Colorado 8 19 .296 7 7 3-7 L-2 3-8 5-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Toronto 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7

Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-0) at Boston (Sale 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-1), 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 5 innings

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Arizona 9, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0) at Miami (Hoeing 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1) at Washington (Gray 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories