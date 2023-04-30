All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|23
|5
|.821
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|14-2
|9-3
|Baltimore
|18
|9
|.667
|4½
|+3½
|8-2
|W-1
|9-4
|9-5
|Toronto
|18
|9
|.667
|4½
|+3½
|8-2
|W-6
|9-2
|9-7
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|8
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|9-7
|6-6
|Boston
|14
|14
|.500
|9
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|8-7
|6-7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|9-6
|7-6
|Cleveland
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-8
|9-6
|Detroit
|10
|16
|.385
|5
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|5-6
|5-10
|Chicago
|7
|21
|.250
|9
|8
|0-10
|L-10
|3-9
|4-12
|Kansas City
|7
|21
|.250
|9
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|1-12
|6-9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|10-5
|6-6
|Houston
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|6-9
|8-4
|Los Angeles
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|8-5
|6-9
|Seattle
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|3½
|3-7
|L-4
|7-9
|4-7
|Oakland
|5
|23
|.179
|11½
|10
|2-8
|L-5
|2-12
|3-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|18
|9
|.667
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|7-7
|11-2
|New York
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|+½
|4-6
|L-1
|5-5
|10-7
|Miami
|15
|13
|.536
|3½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|9-6
|6-7
|Philadelphia
|15
|13
|.536
|3½
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|8-5
|7-8
|Washington
|9
|17
|.346
|8½
|5
|4-6
|L-3
|2-11
|7-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|20
|8
|.714
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|9-4
|11-4
|Milwaukee
|18
|9
|.667
|1½
|+3½
|6-4
|W-3
|9-5
|9-4
|Chicago
|14
|12
|.538
|5
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|8-8
|6-4
|Cincinnati
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|2½
|5-5
|W-5
|9-6
|3-9
|St. Louis
|10
|18
|.357
|10
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|5-8
|5-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|8-6
|8-6
|Los Angeles
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|8-6
|7-7
|San Diego
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|6-8
|8-6
|San Francisco
|11
|15
|.423
|4
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|7-7
|4-8
|Colorado
|8
|20
|.286
|8
|7
|3-7
|L-3
|3-9
|5-11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Toronto 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2
Boston 8, Cleveland 7, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, Houston 1
Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5
Tampa Bay 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Boston (Kluber 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2
Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 6, Houston 1
Pittsburgh 16, Washington 1, 2nd game
San Diego 16, San Francisco 11
Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5
Arizona 11, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 1, St. Louis 0
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1) at Washington (Gore 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
