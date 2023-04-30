On Air:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 30, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
23
5
.821
_
_
8-2
W-3
14-2
9-3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Toronto 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2

Boston 8, Cleveland 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1

Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5

Tampa Bay 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Boston (Kluber 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2

Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1

Pittsburgh 16, Washington 1, 2nd game

San Diego 16, San Francisco 11

Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5

Arizona 11, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1) at Washington (Gore 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

