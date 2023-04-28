On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Biden awards football trophy to Air Force Academy

Associated Press
April 28, 2023 3:06 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the commander-in-chief trophy to the Air Force Academy for winning football games against its rival U.S. service academies.

“Simply put, you can’t talk about the soul of the nation without talking about our service academies,” Biden told the team gathered in the White House’s East Room. “And you can’t talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That’s all about you.”

...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the commander-in-chief trophy to the Air Force Academy for winning football games against its rival U.S. service academies.

“Simply put, you can’t talk about the soul of the nation without talking about our service academies,” Biden told the team gathered in the White House’s East Room. “And you can’t talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That’s all about you.”

Air Force beat both the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy during last year’s collegiate football season, compiling an overall record of 10-3. It also beat Baylor University 30-15 in the Armed Forces Bowl, which Biden said was the coldest bowl game in history at 11 degrees.

The Air Force Falcons have won the trophy 21 times, compared to 16 for the Navy Midshipmen and 9 for the Army Knights.

        Insight by GDIT: There are several key technologies – ICAM, Mission Partner Environments (MPEs) and digital engineering – that enable JADC2. In part 3 of this 3 part series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss how digital engineering is key to modernized DoD networks.

The competition among the service academies began in 1972. The trophy—topped by three silver footballs—weighs 170 pounds.

“That trophy is bigger than the Super Bowl trophy,” Biden said. “No, it really is. So, you may need help carrying it.”

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) -...
5|4 COVID-19: After the Public Health...
5|4 App in a Day - Marquam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories