Brewers ace Corbin Burnes leaves game with apparent injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes left Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning with an apparent injury.

Burnes had just recorded the first out of the inning when Julio Rodriguez hit a long fly ball to center field that was caught by Owen Mitchell. Burnes turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned an athletic trainer and manager Craig Counsell and was removed from the game.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner appeared to be pointing at his chest as he spoke with Milwaukee’s staff.

Burnes pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. In his previous start he threw eight shutout innings against Arizona.

