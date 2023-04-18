Candelario leads Nationals against the Orioles after 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (9-7, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (5-11, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-0, 9.49 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -143, Nationals +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles after Jeimer Candelario had four hits on Sunday in a 7-6 win over the Guardians.

Washington has a 5-11 record overall and a 2-7 record in home games. The Nationals have a 2-4 record in games decided by one run.

Baltimore has a 9-7 record overall and a 5-4 record on the road. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas ranks sixth on the Nationals with a .323 batting average, and has four doubles, four walks and seven RBI. Candelario is 15-for-44 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has two doubles and four home runs while hitting .344 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 8-for-43 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .276 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (ear), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

