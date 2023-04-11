Candelario leads Nats’ 14-hit effort in 6-4 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and CJ Abrams drove in two runs apiece, and the Washington Nationals pounded out 14 hits in a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Every batter in the starting lineup got a hit for the Nationals, who won for the third time in four games. Candelario tied it with a two-run single in the fourth, and Abrams’ grounder in the fifth brought home the go-ahead... READ MORE

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and CJ Abrams drove in two runs apiece, and the Washington Nationals pounded out 14 hits in a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Every batter in the starting lineup got a hit for the Nationals, who won for the third time in four games. Candelario tied it with a two-run single in the fourth, and Abrams’ grounder in the fifth brought home the go-ahead run.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez felt ill before the game and didn’t appear to be in the dugout during the game, although the team made no announcement. Bench coach Tim Bogar took Martinez’s spot on the dugout’s top bench.

Hunter Renfroe homered in his third straight game and Luis Rengifo had an early two-run double for the Angels, who got poor pitching and defense while losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. Gio Urshela had a run-scoring double, while Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk to reach base in his 33rd consecutive game.

Patrick Corbin (1-2) pitched five innings of seven-hit ball for Washington, yielding four runs. Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his second save.

Corbin was far from dominant, but his teammates battered Los Angeles’ José Suarez and Tucker Davidson (0-1).

Suarez yielded 10 hits and four runs over four innings in his second straight rough start for the Angels, who were hoping the Venezuelan left-hander could solidify a spot in the rotation after inconsistency last season. Instead, Suarez has given up 18 hits and 10 earned runs in 8 1/3 combined innings to start the new year.

Mike Trout broke Garret Anderson’s franchise record by scoring his 523rd run at Angel Stadium on Rengifo’s bases-loaded double in the first. Trout has reached base in every game this season, as have Ohtani and Taylor Ward.

Renfroe then came through with his third homer and eighth RBI in three days, surging after a quiet opening week with his new team.

But Washington erased a three-run deficit in the fourth in a rally that started with Michael Chavis receiving a leadoff walk on a pitch timer violation by Suarez. Rengifo also made a throwing error before Candelario’s two-out single.

Keibert Ruiz scored on Abrams’ grounder in the fifth to put Washington up 5-4. The Nats added a run in the seventh when Dominic Smith alertly went from second to home while the Angels failed to turn an inning-ending double play on Victor Robles’ grounder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Luis García missed his third straight game, apparently with hamstring tightness. … Martinez wasn’t feeling well due to a non-COVID-19 illness, the team said before the game.

Angels: Anthony Rendon was a late pregame scratch with shoulder soreness, preventing him from facing his former team. Rendon was hit by a pitch in his shoulder Sunday.

UP NEXT

Ohtani (1-0, 0.75 ERA) pitches against the Nationals for the first time in his career, making his first home mound start of the season after two excellent road outings. Washington sends out Josiah Gray (0-2, 4.91), the former Dodgers prospect.

