City-United FA Cup final to be affected by train strike

The Associated Press
April 27, 2023 7:20 am
LONDON (AP) — Traveling to the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London just got much harder for fans of the two Manchester clubs.

The British trade union representing train drivers announced Thursday three days of strike action by its members, including June 3 — the day of the first meeting between Manchester City and Manchester United in an FA Cup final.

That will mean severe disruption for Manchester-based supporters of the teams looking to make the journey south to the capital.

The match has already been brought forward to 3 p.m. from its recent slot of 5:30 p.m. because London’s Metropolitan Police deems the match to be a high risk.

Train drivers are striking amid a long-running dispute over pay.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

