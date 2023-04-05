On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cubs at Reds postponed due to rain, rescheduled Sept. 1

JEFF WALLNER
April 5, 2023
CINCINNATI (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Cincinnati area was under a tornado watch with a line of strong storms expected in the afternoon.

Game 1 (the rescheduled game) will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET. Game 2 Game 2 (the original game) will start at 6:40 p.m. ET. Both games of the split doubleheader will be nine-inning regulation games.

ON THE MOVE

The Reds selected from Triple-A Louisville the contract of right-hander RHP Kevin Herget to be used in long relief. In other moves Wednesday, right-hander Joel Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A and left-hander Bennett Sousa was designated for assignment.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain) had four at-bats in a simulated game in Arizona with no issues. He was expected to get more at-bats and play defense in a simulated game on Wednesday. A minor-league rehab stint could come soon.

Reds: It is not yet certain whether 1B Joey Votto and OF Nick Senzel will join the team for this weekend’s series in Philadelphia. Both are rehabbing at Triple-A Louisville and eligible to come off the injured list this week.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Open a six-game homestand on Friday against the Texas Rangers with left-hander Justin Steele (0-0, 0.00) scheduled to make his second start.

Reds: Left-hander Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.60) is scheduled to start for the Reds when they begin a three-game series in Philadelphia on Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

