Flames beat Jets 3-1 to keep playoff hopes alive

The Associated Press
April 5, 2023 10:54 pm
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Flames (37-27-15) and Jets (43-32-3) each have 89 points, but Winnipeg maintained its hold on the second Western Conference wild-card spot based on winning percentage. The Jets have four games remaining, one more than the Flames.

Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames, who lost to Chicago the night before, but are 5-1-0 in their past six games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 33 shots.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

The Jets play another crucial game Saturday when they host the Nashville Predators, who have 86 points and five games remaining.

Mangiapane gave Calgary a 2-1 lead at 6:06 of the second with his 17th of the season.

Zadorov sealed the victory when Hellebuyck couldn’t grab a high shot with 9:20 left in the third.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

