Garrett has 4 hits, 5 RBIs, helps Nationals beat Rockies 7-6

DENVER (AP) — Stone Garrett had four hits and five RBIs, homering and doubling twice to help the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Saturday night.

Garrett was a triple shy of the cycle and set career highs for hits and RBIs as the Nationals built a 7-2 lead and held on for their second straight win.

“He picked us up today,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “He had a great day. I love the way he’s been swinging. He played last week and it did the same thing.”

Garrett had a chance at a triple in the seventh when he laced a ball to left but pulled up for his second double.

“I knew if I put one out there just keep running,” Garrett said. “But obviously that double down the left-field line I would have been hosed so just didn’t do it. But, yeah, it was definitely in the back of my mind.”

Trevor Williams (1-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Rockies, who have lost six of seven, dropping to 3-6. Colorado wore green City Connect uniforms with mountains across their chests and has lost 10 of 12 in those outfits, which debuted last year.

Garrett hit a three-run homer in the third, his first long ball this season. He hit a two-run single in the fifth for a 5-0 lead off Austin Gomber (0-2), who gave up seven hits in 4 2/3 innings and issued a walk to CJ Abrams in the fifth that started Washington’s rally.

“Frustrating for me is the walk to Abrams there, which kind of opens up the holes for the next guys,” Gomber said.

The Nationals led 7-2 in the ninth before Mike Moustakas hit his first home run for the Rockies, a two-run drive off Anthony Banda, and Elías Díaz had a two-run single against Carl Edwards Jr. With two on and two outs, Edwards struck out Kris Bryant for his first save this season.

“This was fun being on the side of it — a lot more fun,” Moustakas said. “Even though we did lose it just kind of sets the tone for the rest of season.”

Bryant has a nine-game hitting streak, the longest for the Rockies at a season’s start since DJ LeMahieu and Carlos Gonzalez in 2016. LeMahieu hit in nine straight and Gonzalez in 11.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: INF Luis García was out of the lineup with hamstring tightness. García pulled up running out a grounder on Friday night and left the game. Manager Dave Martinez said García is day to day but was available to pinch hit.

Rockies: C.J. Cron was a late scratch from the lineup with flu-like symptoms. Manager Bud Black juggled his lineup, moving Moustakas from third base to first and inserting Alan Trejo in the lineup at 3B.

OUTFIELD KARMA

Daza appeared to make a diving catch of Victor Robles’ blooper in the third inning but the play was ruled a double, a call confirmed in a video review. Daza’s short fly to center in the sixth popped out of Robles’ glove for a double.

BLACKMON MILESTONE

Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon reached another milestone in his long Rockies career. Blackmon reached 1,600 career hits with his two-out single in the third inning. Blackmon is second all-time on the Rockies’ career hit list behind Todd Helton, who finished with 2,519.

UP NEXT

RHP Chad Kuhl (0-1, 7.20 ERA) is to start Sunday for the Nationals against Colorado RHP Ryan Feltner (0-1, 9.64). Kuhl was 6-11 for the Rockies last season, his only year with the club.

