Hays leads Orioles against the Red Sox after 5-hit outing

The Associated Press
April 2, 2023 3:00 am
Baltimore Orioles (1-1) vs. Boston Red Sox (1-1)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (0-0); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -141, Orioles +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox after Austin Hays’ five-hit game on Saturday.

Boston went 78-84 overall and 43-38 in home games last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258 and slugging .409.

Baltimore went 83-79 overall and 38-43 on the road last season. The Orioles scored 4.2 runs per game while allowing 4.2 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), John Means: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

