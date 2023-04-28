Jean Segura hits game-ending single as Marlins beat Cubs 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Jean Segura hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Jorge Soler sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single. Michael Rucker (1-1) then plunked Luis Arraez and Avisaíl García before Segura hit a grounder back up the middle and through a drawn-in infield for the winning hit. A.J. Puk (3-0) got three outs for the win. Chicago put two... READ MORE

MIAMI (AP) — Jean Segura hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Jorge Soler sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single. Michael Rucker (1-1) then plunked Luis Arraez and Avisaíl García before Segura hit a grounder back up the middle and through a drawn-in infield for the winning hit.

A.J. Puk (3-0) got three outs for the win. Chicago put two runners on with two out in the top half of the ninth, but Nelson Velázquez bounced into a forceout at second.

Miami improved to 8-0 in one-run games this season. The Marlins also are 3-0 in their teal jerseys this year.

The Cubs wasted a strong start by Marcus Stroman, who allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Chicago went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled twice and stole two bases for the Marlins. Jesús Luzardo also pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball.

The Cubs grabbed a 2-1 lead on Eric Hosmer’s pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh. Hosmer drove in Cody Bellinger, who tripled with one out on a line drive to left.

The Marlins tied it in the bottom half of the inning. Arraez walked, advanced to third on García’s single and scored on Segura’s single to left.

