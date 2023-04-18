On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jets’ Barron receives 75-plus stitches after skate to face

MARK ANDERSON
April 18, 2023 11:34 pm
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face Tuesday night, requiring more than 75 stitches, but he returned to the ice less than a period later.

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights’ net in Game 1 of the teams’ Western Conference first-round series. As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a...

READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face Tuesday night, requiring more than 75 stitches, but he returned to the ice less than a period later.

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights’ net in Game 1 of the teams’ Western Conference first-round series. As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit’s skate cut Barron.

Barron immediately went to the Jets’ locker room, but returned in the second period wearing a full cage on his head.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|25 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
4|25 Splunk Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|25 Defense, Space, IT, Cyber & Intel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories