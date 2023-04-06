On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Leipzig’s Henrichs publishes racist abuse from social media

The Associated Press
April 6, 2023 8:52 am
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages, including racist abuse, that he received on Instagram following his team’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

Henrichs posted a video on TikTok on Thursday in which he referred to Wednesday’s victory and says “I’ll show you what my DMs look like,” before displaying a series of messages of threats and abuse against him and his family.

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages, including racist abuse, that he received on Instagram following his team’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

Henrichs posted a video on TikTok on Thursday in which he referred to Wednesday’s victory and says “I’ll show you what my DMs look like,” before displaying a series of messages of threats and abuse against him and his family.

One message had only monkey emojis, another called him the N-word, while another threatened to “find you and your family.”

The 26-year-old Henrichs, who is Black, was born in Germany and has made seven appearances for the country’s national soccer team.

“We live in a society where everyone on the internet can spread hate and racism,” Henrichs wrote in German with a hashtag meaning “unfortunate truth.”

Leipzig also denounced the abuse.

“Leipzig condemns any form of racism, condemns antisemitism and does not tolerate any form of discrimination,” the club said.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

