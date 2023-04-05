MacKinnon scores 2, leads Avalanche past Sharks 4-3 in OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game 3:13 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday night to clinch a playoff spot. Jack Johnson and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado. Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen each had two assists, and MacKinnon also had one. Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for his 36th win of the season. Kevin Labanc had two goals,... READ MORE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game 3:13 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday night to clinch a playoff spot.

Jack Johnson and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado. Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen each had two assists, and MacKinnon also had one. Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for his 36th win of the season.

Kevin Labanc had two goals, Jacob Peterson also scored and Logan Couture added two assists for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 38 saves.

In the extra period, MacKinnon got a pass from Toews on the right side, skated in on Kahkonen on a breakaway and fired a shot past the goalie’s blocker side for his 36 goal and 100th point of the season.

Peterson scored on the power play 5:50 of the third as he got a pass in front from Danil Gushchin and quickly beat Kahkonen for his second of the season to pull the Sharks to 3-2.

Labanc got his second of the game and 15th of the season to tie it just 1:21 later as he jumped on a loose puck in front, turned and fired it past Georgiev.

Johnson started the scoring 4:29 into the game as he took a shot from the point that deflected off a Sharks defender and into the net. It was his second.

Rodrigues scored 1:55 later for his 15th to give Colorado a 2-0 lead. After Mikko Rantanen hit the post earlier, Rodrigues was able to spin and put a rebound in.

Labanc beat Georgiev over his glove off a rush to put the Sharks on the scoreboard with his 14th with 7:05 left in the second. Erik Karlsson earned the secondary assist on the play, giving him 96 points.

With 2:06 to go in the second frame,

MacKinnon fired a shot through Kahkonen’s five-hole for to push Colorado’s lead to 3-1 with 2:06 left in the middle period.

MILESTONES

Kahkonen has now played in 100 career NHL games. … Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor played in his 200th career game.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Thursday night in San Jose.

