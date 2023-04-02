On Air: Business of Government Hour
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Franco, Tampa Bay, .636; A.García, Texas, .625; Duvall, Boston, .571; Vázquez, Minnesota, .571; M.Chapman, Toronto, .500; Grossman, Texas, .500; Ward, Los Angeles, .500; Devers, Boston, .467; Buxton, Minnesota, .462; Hays, Baltimore, .462; Judge, New York, .462.

RUNS_Duvall, Boston, 6; Frazier, Baltimore, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4; Turner, Boston, 4; Yoshida, Boston, 4; Zunino, Cleveland,...

DOUBLES_Duvall, Boston, 3; Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; Frazier, Baltimore, 3; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Moncada, Chicago, 3; 15 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Duvall, Boston, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1.

HOME RUNS_Garver, Texas, 2; K.Hernández, Boston, 2; Gallo, Minnesota, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Duvall, Boston, 2; Moncada, Chicago, 2; 17 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 4; McCormick, Houston, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 2; Straw, Cleveland, 2; Torres, New York, 2; 18 tied at 1.

PITCHING_24 tied at 1-0.

ERA_24 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Springs, Tampa Bay, 12; Cole, New York, 11; Cease, Chicago, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Clevinger, Chicago, 8; P.López, Minnesota, 8; Alexander, Detroit, 7; Gausman, Toronto, 7; Gilbert, Seattle, 7; deGrom, Texas, 7.

