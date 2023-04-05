AMERICAN LEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .579; Duvall, Boston, .476; Ward, Los Angeles, .435; Moncada, Chicago, .429; Larnach, Minnesota, .421; Hays, Baltimore, .412; Kiermaier, Toronto, .412; Franco, Tampa Bay, .400; Verdugo, Boston, .391; Bichette, Toronto, .375; Buxton, Minnesota, .375; Trout, Los Angeles, .375; Vierling, Detroit, .375.
RUNS_Duvall, Boston, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Frazier, Baltimore, 6; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Rodríguez, Seattle, 6; 12 tied at 5.
RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 9; Duvall, Boston, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; 9 tied at 6.
HITS_M.Chapman, Toronto, 11; Duvall, Boston, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 10; J.Abreu, Houston, 9; Bichette, Toronto, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Moncada, Chicago, 9; Verdugo, Boston, 9; 6 tied at 8.
DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 3; Duvall, Boston, 3; France, Seattle, 3; Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; Frazier, Baltimore, 3; Hays, Baltimore, 3; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Raleigh, Seattle, 3; Suárez, Seattle, 3; Vaughn, Chicago, 3.
TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Duvall, Boston, 1; Larnach, Minnesota, 1; LeMahieu, New York, 1; Lopez, Kansas City, 1; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1.
HOME RUNS_Raley, Tampa Bay, 3; Gallo, Minnesota, 3; 21 tied at 2.
STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; McCormick, Houston, 3; Torres, New York, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 2; Franco, Tampa Bay, 2; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Springer, Toronto, 2.
PITCHING_Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; 23 tied at 1-0.
ERA_17 tied at 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS_Valdez, Houston, 13; L.Castillo, Seattle, 12; Springs, Tampa Bay, 12; Cole, New York, 11; Cease, Chicago, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Maeda, Minnesota, 9; Clevinger, Chicago, 8; Germán, New York, 8; Gibson, Baltimore, 8; P.López, Minnesota, 8.
