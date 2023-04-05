On Air:
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
April 5, 2023 12:21 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_B.Anderson, Milwaukee, .533; Gorman, St. Louis, .500; Swanson, Chicago, .500; Arraez, Miami, .478; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .474; d’Arnaud, Atlanta, .455; Happ, Chicago, .438; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .429; Freeman, Los Angeles, .421; Stott, Philadelphia, .421.

RUNS_India, Cincinnati, 7; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 6; Happ, Chicago, 6; Hoerner, Chicago, 6; Swanson, Chicago, 6; 11 tied at 5.

RBI_B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Vosler, Cincinnati, 7; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 7; Cron, Colorado, 7; Bogaerts, San Diego, 7;...

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, San Diego, 3; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 3; Soler, Miami, 3; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 3; d’Arnaud, Atlanta, 3; 20 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Outman, Los Angeles, 2; Turner, Philadelphia, 2; Cooper, Miami, 1; Friedl, Cincinnati, 1; Marsh, Philadelphia, 1; Mitchell, Milwaukee, 1; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 1; Vosler, Cincinnati, 1.

HOME RUNS_Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 4; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 3; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 3; Vosler, Cincinnati, 3; Cron, Colorado, 3; Bogaerts, San Diego, 3; 12 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Carroll, Arizona, 3; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 2; Bae, Pittsburgh, 2; Estrada, San Francisco, 2; Hoerner, Chicago, 2; S.Marte, New York, 2; McCarthy, Arizona, 2; Turang, Milwaukee, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING_24 tied at 1-0.

ERA_DeSclafani, San Francisco, 0.00; Flaherty, St. Louis, 0.00; Freeland, Colorado, 0.00; Luzardo, Miami, 0.00; May, Los Angeles, 0.00; Miley, Milwaukee, 0.00; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 0.00; Steele, Chicago, 0.00; Strahm, Philadelphia, 0.00; Strider, Atlanta, 0.00; Stroman, Chicago, 0.00; K.Thompson, Chicago, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Webb, San Francisco, 12; Gallen, Arizona, 10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 9; Lodolo, Cincinnati, 9; Snell, San Diego, 9; Strider, Atlanta, 9; 8 tied at 8.

